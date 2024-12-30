'Law is equal for all': Pawan Kalyan backs Allu Arjun's arrest in theatre stampede case

Andhra Deputy Chief Minister and renowned actor Pawan Kalyan on Monday backed the Telangana Police's action against Telugu actor Allu Arjun in the theatre stampede case, stressing that law is equal for all and police must act with public safety in mind.

"The law is equal for all, and I do not blame the police in such incidents, they act with public safety in mind. That said, the theater staff should have informed Allu Arjun earlier about any issues. Once he sat in the seat, they should have instructed him to vacate it if necessary," NDTV reported Kalyana as saying.

The founding President of the Janasena Party was responding to the stampede incident at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The stampede, that happened during actor Allu Arjun's surprise visit to the theatre during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2, claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her 8-year-old son seriously injured.

Mentioning that Allu Arjun shouldn't have been made solely responsible for the tragedy, Kalyan justified the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government's action against the actor, emphasising that sometimes decisions are "dictated by circumstances."

"Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, in his capacity as Chief Minister, responded appropriately to the developments following the stampede... He is a great leader, who has risen from humble beginnings. He did not do like YSRCP, but instead focused on providing benefits in his state. Flexibility was granted for increasing ticket prices, which boosted movie collections. Films like Salaar and Pushpa 2 achieved massive box office success with his cooperation," Kalyan said.

He however suggested that Allu Arjun should have visited the family of the woman killed in the stampede earlier.

"It would have been better if someone had visited the victim's family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun. Revathi's death in this incident has deeply shocked me. They turned what was already lost into an even greater tragedy. We should have conveyed earlier that we are all here to support the family. There should have been a sense of regret for the mistake, even if it happened without their direct involvement. There is a clear lack of humanity in this matter," Kalyan said.

Meanwhile, a Telangana court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Allu Arjun, in the stampede case.

The actor was arrested on December 13 after the Hyderabad city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the following day for four weeks.

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge deferred his verdict to January 3, 2025, after hearing arguments from both the police, which filed a counter-petition, and the actor's counsel.

Allu Arjun, named as accused No. 11 in the case, had earlier filed a regular bail petition in the court and appeared via video conference on December 27.

Meanwhile, the eight-year-old boy, who is undergoing treatment in a hospital here, has not had any fever and he continues to tolerate feeds via nasogastric tube well.

His neurological status remains status quo, the hospital said on Monday.

"Sritej is needing oxygen and minimal ventilator support again since last two days. His chest X ray had shown Rt sided haziness which has improved after bronchoscopy and suctioning," it said in a health update.