Pawan Kalyan breaks silence on stampede row, says Allu Arjun has been left alone to face it

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his sorrow over the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during actor Allu Arjun's visit to watch the movie 'Pushpa-2'. "The incident shook me. However, it seems that Allu Arjun has been left alone to face it," he said.

During a chat with mediapersons at the JSP office in Mangalagiri on Monday, Pawan criticised the lack of communication from the theatre staff, suggesting that they should have informed Arjun of the tragedy before or after he entered the theatre.

He further remarked, "The law is equal for everyone. The police felt Arjun might not have heard their instructions due to the noise. It would have been better if someone from the 'Pushpa' team, either the producer or director, had visited the family of the deceased immediately to offer support. As a team, we must stand by the victims in such tragedies, not just celebrate success."

On rumours that the Telangana government was targeting Allu Arjun as he 'forgot' the Chief Minister's name, Pawan said it was not right to spread such canards. "Revanth Reddy has risen through the ranks to become a prominent leader," he remarked. He also appreciated the Telangana government’s film policies, particularly the decision to hike ticket prices for big budget films. This was unlike the previous YSRCP government, which introduced restrictive policies with an aim to stifle the Telugu film industry, he said.

He stressed that the NDA government would not disrupt the film industry in Hyderabad, but work towards expanding infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, leveraging its numerous scenic locations to support locals and create jobs.

Pawan acknowledged the excitement fans feel when a hero arrives, but highlighted the chaos it often causes. "I stopped attending screenings to ensure safety. Compliments from audience are priceless, but safety should come first," he said. He recalled that his brother and veteran actor K Chiranjeevi used to go to the theatre alone wearing a mask to gauge public response.

Sharing his own experiences, he said, "I don't blame the police, as they always prioritise security. In Vizianagaram, the police warned me not to proceed into the forest due to potential risks."