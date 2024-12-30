Pawan Kalyan breaks silence on stampede row, says Allu Arjun has been left alone to face it

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his sorrow over the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during actor Allu Arjun's visit to watch the movie 'Pushpa-2'. "The incident shook me. However, it seems that Allu Arjun has been left alone to face it," he said.
During a chat with mediapersons at the JSP office in Mangalagiri on Monday, Pawan criticised the lack of communication from the theatre staff, suggesting that they should have informed Arjun of the tragedy before or after he entered the theatre.
He further remarked, "The law is equal for everyone. The police felt Arjun might not have heard their instructions due to the noise. It would have been better if someone from the 'Pushpa' team, either the producer or director, had visited the family of the deceased immediately to offer support. As a team, we must stand by the victims in such tragedies, not just celebrate success."
On rumours that the Telangana government was targeting Allu Arjun as he 'forgot' the Chief Minister's name, Pawan said it was not right to spread such canards. "Revanth Reddy has risen through the ranks to become a prominent leader," he remarked. He also appreciated the Telangana government’s film policies, particularly the decision to hike ticket prices for big budget films. This was unlike the previous YSRCP government, which introduced restrictive policies with an aim to stifle the Telugu film industry, he said.
He stressed that the NDA government would not disrupt the film industry in Hyderabad, but work towards expanding infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, leveraging its numerous scenic locations to support locals and create jobs.
Pawan acknowledged the excitement fans feel when a hero arrives, but highlighted the chaos it often causes. "I stopped attending screenings to ensure safety. Compliments from audience are priceless, but safety should come first," he said. He recalled that his brother and veteran actor K Chiranjeevi used to go to the theatre alone wearing a mask to gauge public response.
Sharing his own experiences, he said, "I don't blame the police, as they always prioritise security. In Vizianagaram, the police warned me not to proceed into the forest due to potential risks."
On the topic of red sandalwood smuggling, Pawan Kalyan highlighted the shortage of staff and said its demand in China has decreased post the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that "the previous government's negligence led to rampant looting, further inspiring films like 'Pushpa'."
He also criticised corruption within the forest department and the lack of public awareness regarding environmental protection. He pledged to develop Borra Caves and protect wildlife. He announced that plans are underway for him to visit each district in the State regularly by establishing camp offices to understand the ground realities and the struggles being faced by the public.
He addressed the role of technology in children's development, stating, "Children need natural intelligence, not artificial intelligence. While technology is useful, overdependence stifles creativity."
Responding to questions on former minister and YSRCP leader Perni Nani's rice godown controversy, the Deputy Chief Minister said Nani's family came forward to pay Rs 1.5 crore for missing PDS rice, which is an indication that something went wrong. "The government is not harassing Nani's wife, unlike YSRCP's treatment of Chandrababu's wife. We haven't implicated her," he clarified, criticising Nani for moral posturing without upholding standards. He asserted that the case would be handled lawfully.
On the subject of welfare and development, Pawan Kalyan said schemes without proper livelihoods cannot drive progress. "Welfare and development are the priorities of our country. Our culture is to provide food to those in need, but we must create employment opportunities to enable self-reliance," he said.
Regarding his brother and JSP general secretary K Nagababu's future, he explained, "Nagababu has worked as hard as I did for the party. We considered him for the Rajya Sabha, but now we plan to appoint him as MLC, and then induct him into the cabinet." He asserted that positions are given in his party based on talent and hard work, and not caste.
Pawan Kalyan also expressed his support for Sanatana Dharma and stressed the importance of protecting it, aligning with his broader political and cultural views.