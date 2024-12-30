Union Minister Chandra Sekhar directs revamp of Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circle

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar instructed the officials to take immediate action to revamp the building of Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circle and provide all basic amenities to students.

Accompanied by Vemuru MLA Nakka Ananda Babu, the Union Minister inspected the study circle building on Sunday. Stressing that education is key for uplift of SCs and STs, he pointed out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allotted funds for the renovation and construction of study circles and libraries. He lashed out at the previous YSRCP regime for neglecting these buildings.

Later, he spoke to District Collector Nagalakshmi on the phone and directed her to visit the study circle along with Social Welfare Department officials to take required action for reviving the building.

He also instructed her to set up a library with temporary furniture and other necessary facilities.

He later participated in a meeting with retired employees and graduates from SC, ST, BC, Minority communities and urged them to vote for former minister and NDA MLC candidate Alapati Rajendraprasad.