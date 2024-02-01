Andhra Pradesh: 21 Additional SP rank officers transferred

VIJAYAWADA : In another reshuffle, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday issued orders, making certain modifications in postings of IPS officers in the State. On the other hand, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta issued an order transferring 21 Additional SP rank officers in the State.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shanka Bratha Bagchi was given full additional charge of ADGP Home Guards. State-level Police Recruitment Board Chairman SV Rajasekhar Babu was given additional charge as Coastal Security Inspector General of Police (IG).

Anantapur APSP Battalion Commandant R Gangadhar Rao was posted as CID SP. Kurnool Range Additional SP (SEB) Krishna Kanth Patel was appointed as Vijayawada DCP. Kakinada SP Satish Kumar was given additional charge of Kakinada APSP Battalion Commandant.

CID SP V Ratna was posted as Mangalagiri APSP Battalion Commandant. CID SP Amit Bardar was posted as Anantapur APSP Battalion Commandant. Visakhapatnam DCP Anand Reddy was shifted to the existing vacancy in the Intelligence Department.