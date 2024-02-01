APERC public hearing on tariff proposals ends

VISKHAPATNAM : The public hearing being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) concluded on Wednesday. The four-day public hearing will conclude on Thursday.

APERC chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, who conducted the public hearing along with members PVR Reddy and Thakur Ramsingh, said as many as 57 consumers and representatives of domestic, commercial, agriculture and industrial sectors participated virtually in the public hearing, and raised objections and submitted suggestions on various issues.

APEPDCL CMD Pridhvi Tej, APSPDCL and APCPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao and APTransco director AKV Bhaskara Rao gave their replies to the objections raised during the public hearing.

AP Transco JMD and APGenco MD KVN Chakradhar said the State government was committed to ensure 24x7 quality power supply at reasonable tariffs for domestic, commercial and industrial sectors.

“The government has launched YSR Uchita Vyavasaya Vidyut scheme for ensuring quality power supply to farmers. Of the Rs 6,888.03 crore being spent on the scheme, the State government is bearing Rs 5,265.40 crore, while the Central government’s share will be Rs 1,622.64 crore,” he said.

He further said that so as to reduce electricity losses and modernise the electricity system, prepaid meters approved by the Central government will be installed with Rs 13,404.53 crore under the distribution sector scheme. Of this amount Rs 6,192.12 crore will be a Central government grant, he added.

EPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej said the short term purchases were made only to ensure 24x7 power supply. “Average consumption which was 160 MU in August 2020 went up to 231 MU in August 2023. There was a drop in hydro power due to delay in monsoon and also a drop in thermal power due to poor quality coal supply. So as to meet the demand they had to go for short term purchases,” he said.