‘Goonda Raj’ prevailed in State, alleges Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that ‘Goonda Raj’ prevailed in the State under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Naidu said there was no government in the State and all the systems had totally collapsed and the incidents that took place in Martur and Kovvur revealed the fact.

The TDP chief demanded that the Director General of Police, who had miserably failed to run the police setup as per the norms, take voluntary retirement. The district SPs had lost their respect to accept the salute of even home guards, he observed.

Naidu suggested that the bureaucrats, who are taking salaries from the public money, introspect themselves. The bureaucrats should function within the laid down norms in any government in a democracy. “In a couple of months, they will be taught a lesson in the people’s court. The judiciary will certainly take all the errant to task,” he asserted.

Lokesh terms DSC another drama of Jagan

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday opined that the people would not trust Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he had started enacting another drama in the name of holding the DSC exam in the last 60 days of his tenure to recruit 6,100 teachers.

Taking to social media platform X, Lokesh said the YSRC government has deceived the people and will be dethroned soon. The coming TDP-JSP government will provide better employment opportunities to the youth in the State, he said.