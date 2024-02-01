Overcome all sectarian divisions: Andhra Pradesh Governor

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : “We need to overcome all sectarian divisions based on caste and religion, and students should follow the footsteps of great leaders of our nation and stand as role models to the future generations,” said Governor and Chancellor S Abdul Nazeer.

Participating in the 13, 14 and 15 combined convocation ceremony of Adikavi Nannaya University at Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, he presented honorary doctorate to Infosys foundation chairperson Sudha Murty and Doctor of Literature to Telugu Cultural Academy chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi.

The Chancellor also awarded PhDs and gold medals to 12 students, alongside PG and LLM degrees.

Amidst students’ gaiety and fanfare, the Governor appreciated university vice-chancellor prof K Padmaraju for taking initiative to introduce new courses and setting up of infrastructure in the campus.

“The State government has introduced holistic education which includes skill development, community service along with Indian knowledge systems in accordance with the National Education Policy, 2020,” he said.

Suggesting every student to do selfless community service, the Governor said, “Our ancestors believed in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the entire world is one family.

It just not includes human beings, but all living creatures in the universe. Young graduates should find ways and means to achieve sustainable development goals propounded by United Nations.”

While emphasising on a cleaner and greener environment, he urged every student to become part of the policy making for building a developed India and to be committed towards Viksit Bharat.

Infosys foundation chairperson Sudha Murty asked the students not to measure their success on the basis of marks and suggested the students to strive towards gaining knowledge instead of marks and money. She said that knowledge is supreme and students must adhere to moral values and ethics.

University vice-chancellor prof K Padmaraju elaborated on the development activities and submitted a report. AP Higher Education Council chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, Higher Education principal secretary J Syamalarao, Collegiate Education commissioner Pola Bhaskar and other university officials and students took part in the convocation.