YSRC incharges alarmed of last minute changes

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC leaders, who have been appointed as incharges of Assembly and parliamentary segments, are still apprehensive of possible last minute changes by the party leadership.

Though dissidence has been declining in several Assembly segments where the party had announced incharges, the YSRC leadership is said to be mulling to change some of the candidates as the disgruntled leaders are not ready to extend support to the party candidates.

Soon after the party announced new incharges for Assembly and Lok Sabha segments, there was dissidence among the second rung leaders over the appointments.

YSRC regional coordinators held discussions and managed to pacify the dissident leaders at several places, but some leaders are still unrelenting.

For instance, in Yemmiganur of Kurnool district, the party replaced the sitting MLA K Chennakesava Reddy with Machani Venkateswarlu, who hails from Padmashali community, to give priority to BCs in the selection. The local leadership, however, did not accept his candidature.

After making all out efforts to pacify them, which failed, the leadership is said to have decided to replace Venkateswarlu with former Kurnool MP Butta Renuka, who also hails from the Padmashali community.

In case of Kurnool MP seat, the new incharge G Jayaram is not inclined to contest and he is likely to be replaced by Kurnool city Mayor BY Ramaiah or any other leader, sources said.

In Singanamala of Anantapur, the party replaced sitting MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi with M Veeranjaneyulu.

Even after replacing the sitting MLA, local leaders expressed their reluctance to work for his victory in the elections as he is considered to be a close aide of Padmavathi, sources said.

Similarly, in Penukonda, former minister M Sankaranarayana was shifted and made incharge of Ananapur MP Lok Sabha seat and Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashree Charan was appointed as the incharge.

As she has failed to win the support of YSRC cadre in Kalyandurg, the party rank and file of Penukonda are said to be apprehending a similar situation, and opposing her candidature, sources said.