YSRC, TDP workers clash at Muddanur

KADAPA : Tension prevailed in Muddanur of Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency in Kadapa district on Wednesday following a clash between YSRC and TDP workers. Both groups were engaged in a pitched battle by pelting stones and chairs at each other. A few workers from both the parties were injured in the clash. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

According to reports reaching the district headquarters, it all started with K Sasidhar Reddy of YSRC, who joined the TDP in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ meeting on January 19, organised a meeting to get some of his followers in the YSRC to join the TDP.

Sasidhar Reddy is the maternal uncle of Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudheer Reddy, and brother of Muddanur mandal leader Muniraja Reddy. Sudheer Reddy came to Muniraja Reddy’s house to participate in a mandal-level meeting organised by the latter. Pointing out that Sasidhar Reddy joined the TDP, Sudheer Reddy asked Muniraja Reddy to settle the matter.

Following the discussion, Muniraja Reddy went to the house of Sasidhar Reddy, located beside his own house, dragged him out holding his collar and placed him before the MLA, who also asked his uncle to send TDP leader Jayarami Reddy and others from his house. They refused, which ensued Muniraja Reddy attacking TDP workers. All this happened in the presence of Muddanur CI Suresh, who came there as the MLA arrived at the place, sources said.

TDP leader C Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy rushed to the spot with his men to confront Muniraja Reddy and decried police inaction, even as his party workers were being attacked. At the same time, Bhupesh Reddy’s uncle and former MLC C Sivanath Reddy came along with his men to Sasidhar Reddy’s house, which saw TDP workers raising slogans at top of their voice.

Objecting to it, YSRC workers, who gathered at Muniraja Reddy’s house started throwing chairs at Sasidhar Reddy’s house, that were kept for the meeting. They hit both the TDP workers and police personnel there. The TDP workers retaliated by pelting stones at YSRC cadre. During the clash, a couple of vehicles were damaged and the people from both the sides were injured. Additional police forces were rushed to Muddanur and the situation was brought under control.

The MLA was kept at Muniraja Reddy’s house while Bhupesh Reddy was shifted to police station. Cases were registered against both the sides. Miffed with police failing to take any action against YSRC leaders, who instigated the violence in the first place, Bhupesh Reddy staged a sit-in at Muddantur police station and alleged that the police acted on the directions of the MLA.