Complete 1996 Dalits tonsuring case trial: Andhra HC to special court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently directed the special court for SC, ST atrocity cases in Visakhapatnam to complete the trial in the case registered against YSRC MLC Thota Trimurthulu and others in 1996 on charge that they resorted to tonsure the heads of Dalits.

The High Court found fault with the special court for not taking the caste certificates of the victims and refusing to take their testimony in the case. This is against Section 311 of CrPC and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda.

On December 29, 1996, a case was registered in Draksharamam police station of East Godavari district against Trimurthulu, who was then a TDP MLA. He was accused of tonsuring the heads of Koti Chinara and D Vekataratnam, who belong to the SC community.

When the special court, in September 2021, refused to consider the caste certificates of the petitioners, they approached the High Court.