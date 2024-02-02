Krishna River Management Board to control Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam project

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday agreed to hand over the operational control of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

A decision to this effect was taken during a KRMB meeting held in Hyderabad. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Andhra Pradesh engineer-in-chief (Water Resources) Narayana Reddy said out of the 15 components (outlets) that would come under the control of KRMB, nine belong to Telangana and six to Andhra Pradesh.The issue was discussed during a meeting held in New Delhi on December 17, 2023, under the chairmanship of secretary of Union Jal Shakti Ministry. However, it could not be resolved.

While AP had expressed its willingness to hand over the operational control of both the projects on the River Krishna to KRMB, Telangana had raised some issues which were settled on Thursday.

Further, Narayana Reddy explained that the Board will initially monitor both the projects with the help of staff drawn from both the States.

While Andhra Pradesh will maintain the Srisailam project, NSP will be under the maintenance of Telangana.

Personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed at the projects, will be under the ambit of KRMB.

The three-member committee of the Jal Shakti Ministry will finalise on the water allocation. The KRMB will then implement the water release order. In case of eventualities like heavy rains and floods, respective governments can seek modifications. With regard to power stations, the issues were not discussed. Water-sharing between the two Telugu States was also not discussed, given that the matter is sub-judice.

Further, the Board also agreed to AP’s request for two TMC water from NSP for Left Main Canal and three TMC for Right Main Canal towards resolving drinking water issues in the State.