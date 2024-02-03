2,317 trained under Samarth scheme in Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh

NELLORE: The Ministry of Textiles has been implementing the Samarth scheme for capacity building in the textile sector, addressing the skill gap across various segments in the sector, stated Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh.

Replying to a question raised by YSRC MP Vemireddy Prabhakar in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, she informed that around 2,317 beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh have been trained under the scheme during 2023-24 (till January 31, 2024).

“A skill gap analysis in the textile and clothing sector was conducted by the Textiles Committee in May 2018. It is estimated that under an optimistic scenario there will be training requirements for 177 lakh workers till 2030,” the Union Minister stated.

She explained that the Samarth scheme was launched in 2017-18 and has been extended till March, 2024, providing demand driven, placement oriented National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliant skilling programme to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organised textile and related sectors.

“The scheme covers the entire value chain of textiles, excluding spinning and weaving in the organised sector, through entry level and upskilling courses,” said Darshana Jardosh. In all, 478 beneficiaries were trained during 2020-21, 2,164 in 2021-22, 1,635 in 2022-23 and also got placements, she added.