Andhra Pradesh hit headlines more for drugs rather than development: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said it was unfortunate that Andhra Pradesh hit the headlines more for drugs rather than development in the last five years.

He expressed concern over the involvement of police personnel from Andhra Pradesh in the smuggling of ganja. Taking to X, Naidu posted “Unfortunately, over the last 4.5 years, Andhra Pradesh has made more headlines for drugs than development. The recent arrest of two police officers from Kakinada in an anti-drug operation in Hyderabad is a matter of deep concern and embarrassment for our State. In light of this regrettable incident, the YSRC government must address a crucial question: who is the mastermind behind this racket, and who are the leaders involved?”

Terming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy an economic extremist, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said, “Since the State is now in the hands of such an economic extremist, all the resources are being subjected to looting. As Jagan has mastered the art of economic crimes, some police personnel are fast turning into thieves, smugglers and kidnappers. Committing crimes has almost become a habit for some cops as Jagan has been making use of them as factionists for his political vendetta.”