NELLORE/KURNOOL: With the police stepping up vigil at check posts across the State in view of the ensuing elections, more than Rs 14 crore unaccounted cash has been seized in Tirupati, Nellore and Kurnool districts in two days (Thursday and Friday). As many as 25 persons have been arrested and valuables such as gold and silver have been recovered from them.

In Tirupati, police seized Rs 5.12 crore unaccounted cash during vehicular checking in Gudur division and arrested six people on Thursday for travelling with the cash without carrying valid documents.

The arrested persons were identified as P Sai Krishna, M Sridhar, G Ravi, M Lakshman Rao, K Mahesh Kumar and K Suryanarayana Murthy.

Gudur DSP M Suryanarayana Reddy said the individuals cited various reasons for carrying the cash and failed to produce supporting documents.

All six have been arrested and will be presented before the Income Tax Department officials for further action, he added.

In Kurnool, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police seized Rs 1.84 crore unaccounted cash, and 4.23 kg gold and 5 kg silver worth Rs 4.59 crore at Amukatadu toll plaza on national highway-44 under Veldurthi police station limits on Thursday midnight.

Four people were arrested while transporting the valuables in a bus from Hyderabad in Telangana to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu during checking at the toll plaza.