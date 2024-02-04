Andhra Pradesh got more for rail projects in budget: Lanka Dinakar

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the Narendra Modi government has ensured development of the railways in Andhra Pradesh by allocating a staggering Rs 9,138 crore in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

In a press release on Saturday, he said between 2009 and 2014 only Rs 900 crore was allocated per year on an average. In the last five years, the BJP government had allocated Rs 7,500 crore to the State on an average. He pointed out that for Amaravati railway line alone, Rs 2,679 crore was allocated, but the State government had not only failed to give the required land as its matching grant, but also rejected the project outright.