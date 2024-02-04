Andhra Pradesh: Rice trader faces case of perjury for false complaint

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court took a serious view of a person complaining to the ACB against an official, and later testifying in the ACB court that he did not take any bribe.

S Chandrasekhar of Vijayawada worked as a sanitary inspector in Machilipatnam municipality between 1997 and 2003. M Muralidhar, a rice trader, complained to the ACB that Chandrasekhar took a bribe of Rs 5,000 from him to do an official favour.

Subsequently, Chandrasekhar was arrested by the ACB and a case was registered against him under Section 7 and Sections 13 (1)(D) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Later, Muralidhar testified that Chandrasekhar did not take any bribe. However, based on other evidence, the ACB court sentenced him to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 7, and two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Sections 13 (1)(D) and 13(2).

Chandrasekhar went for an appeal against the ACB court verdict in the High Court. Hearing his petition, Justice AV Ravindra Babu took a serious view of the complainant’s action.

The court directed the ACB court to use its discretion and file a complaint of perjury against Muralidhar in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court within three weeks. At the same time, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the ACB court verdict under Section 7, but upheld the sentence under Sections 13 (1)(D) and 13(2).