Vijayawada to host NSD’s 5-day Bharat Rang Mahotsav

VIJAYAWADA: Stage is set to sparkle once again as Vijayawada plays host to the Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024 from February 6 to 11.

National School of Drama (NSD) will be organising the 25th edition of India’s biggest theatre festival at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. The nationwide event was launched on February 1 and the celebrations will continue for 21 days in 15 cities across the country. These cities will host a diverse array of theatrical performances, workshops, discussions, and exhibitions as part of the festival, ensuring a nationwide celebration of the transformative power of theatre.

‘Gadayuddha (Duryodhana Vadha)’ directed by Keremane Shivananda Hegde, ‘End Game’ by Samuel Beckett, ‘Khona’ by Samina Luthfa,

‘Kahan Kabir’ by Rajesh Joshi, and ‘Ayodhya Kaanda’ are among the plays slated to be enacted during the Mahotsav.

Speaking at a press conference, NSD director Sh Chittaranjan Tripathy expressed his excitement for the festival’s 25th year. He said, “Vijayawada’s inclusion in the Bharat Rang Mahotsav underscores the city’s growing stature as a cultural hub. We are thrilled to showcase a diverse array of theatrical performances that resonate with audiences of all ages.”

NSD registrar Sh Pradeep K Mohanty said, “The theme of this year’s festival, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam’, reflects a profound commitment to unity and diversity in the performing arts.” Parallel exhibitions, and director-audience discussions are among the activities planned to enhance audience experience.