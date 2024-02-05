Andhra Pradesh: Over Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash seized

ONGOLE: As the election dates are nearing, the police checkings intensified at the inter-district border, railway stations and bus stands, resulting in seizing of more than Rs 2 core of unauthorised money and liquor at various locations across the district in the past one week.

On January 30, police seized around Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash, which is being transported in a car travelling from Chennai to Guntur. The police led by Singarayakonda Circle Inspector (CI) Ranganath and Jarugumalli SI Venkateswara Rao conducted vehicle checks and seized the cash.

As the drivers were unable to submit valid documents to substantiate their stance, the police registered a case and shifted the seized money to Vijayawada. Interestingly, on the next day, the police identified and seized Rs 79.95 lakh unaccounted cash during vehicular checks at Tangutur toll-plaza.

It is worth recalling that on January 24, the police identified and seized Rs 26 lakh unaccounted cash from a person who was reportedly travelling in Chennai Express from Hyderabad.

Even though the person claimed that he was a gold merchant and was taking the cash to Chennai to purchase gold, the police seized the cash as the former was unable to produce valid bills and documents.

On the same day, the police identified and seized Rs 10 lakh from another passenger who was travelling in Sabari Express without any proof. The police also seized Rs 4 lakh cash from a passenger’s luggage on the Ongole Railway station premises.

On the other hand, the district police seized around 200 liquor bottles in Tripurantakam, Singarayakonda, Donakonda, Pakala, Ponnaluru and Jarugumalli locations and registered cases on 15 people for illegally transporting and trading the contraband.The police appealed to the people to carry cash only with proper proofs, failing which the cash would be seized and cases would be registered against the violators.