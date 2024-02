So far, Naidu and Pawan have held several rounds of talks on the joint election manifesto and seat-sharing. It is anticipated that after their last meeting on February 4, a final decision on the sharing of seats between the two parties will be taken on February 8.

Amid these developments, Naidu’s visit to the national capital has gained significance. It is expected that the BJP will join the TDP and JSP in all likelihood. BJP leaders in the State have also sought the party's high command to clarify on the electoral alliances.

The TDP chief has reportedly decided to place a ‘tempting offer’ before the saffron party. Sources said Naidu might offer a good chunk of Parliament seats to the national party, as it is focussed on winning MP seats in the Southern States.

However, there are mixed reactions within the TDP over the alliance. Leaders, particularly from the Rayalaseema region, believe that the tie-up with the BJP will not yield any mileage for the TDP as the saffron party does not have any vote share in the State.

On the other hand, another set of leaders believe that the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya has positively affected the BJP’s image in the State, resulting in the party seeing a spike in its vote share to two per cent.