Andhra Pradesh: Rs 11,424 crore for agriculture in interim budget

VIJAYAWADA: Sizeable allocations have been made to agriculture and allied sectors in the interim budget for 2024-25 introduced by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in the AP State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Buggana, who elaborated on how the State has given top priority to agriculture and allied sectors and introduced revolutionary changes, has earmarked Rs 11,424.51 crore for agriculture and Rs 1,858.03 crore for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. An advance grant of Rs 5,559.17 crore was sought for agriculture and Rs 619.34 crore for allied sectors.

Since coming to power, the YSRC government has treated farmers as the backbone of the State’s economy and to bolster their livelihood, it has evolved a comprehensive strategy for making agriculture both productive and resilient.

Since 2019, Rs 33,300 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of 53.53 lakh farmers, including 1.60 lakh tenant farmers and 93,000 RoFR farmers through DBT mode under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM KISAN.

The financial assistance of Rs 13,500 for tenant and RoFR cultivators has been provided entirely by the State government, he explained.

Under YSR Free Crop Insurance, the government has settled claim amount of Rs 7,802 crore to 54.55 lakh farmers. In comparison, the previous TDP regime had settled the claims of 30.85 lakh farmers amounting to Rs 3,411 crore only.

Further, under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, from Kharif 2019, the government has credited Rs 1,835 crore into 73.88 lakh farmers’ bank accounts, including the dues of the previous government.

“Rythu Bharosa Kendras are established as one stop centres to provide services to farmers at their doorstep. The initiative has been acclaimed by Niti Aayog as the best practice for emulation by others,” he asserted.

As regards to input subsidy, Buggana said Rs 1,977 crore was released to 22.85 lakh farmers as immediate relief for crop loss and Rs 1,200 crore more is being released this month. The State has provided Rs 4,363 crore through various schemes benefiting 17.27 lakh farmers in horticulture sector in the last five years.

“Jagananna Pala Velluva has helped dairy farmers get higher prices up to Rs 5 to Rs 20 per litre. Chittoor Dairy is being revived in collaboration with Amul with an investment of Rs 385 crore to provide employment to 5,000 people directly and 2 lakh indirectly,” the minister highlighted.

Under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, 2.43 lakh fishermen families benefited from enhancement of the fishing ban-period relief from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. Besides, the AP State Aquaculture Development Authority was established for regulation, monitoring and promoting aquaculture. Fishery Sciences University has been functioning in West Godavari District from April 1, 2022, he added.