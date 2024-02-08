Titling Act: Andhra Pradesh High Court issues ultimatum to striking advocates

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, has issued an ultimatum to the advocates, who are on strike at some places protesting against the proposed AP Land Titling Act, to end their protest. The court said striking does not resolve problems and asked the Bar Council of India and the State Bar Council to take action against the advocates who continue the strike.

The HC has also asked the advocates in some districts as to how they are continuing their protests even after the court had issued interim orders protecting their interests. It also asked the BCI and the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council to file counters on the action they would take against the protesting advocates.

The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao gave these orders hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate Tandav Yogesh bringing to the notice of the court the strike by some advocate unions against the orders of the Supreme Court.

Stating that there are several poor advocates who earn their livelihood on the profession and the strike will also cause injustice to the young advocates, the bench said the advocates should fight legally if they are aggrieved with the government policies and striking work is not the solution.

On Wednesday, the petitioner informed the court that the advocates at the lower courts are still refusing to work and brought to the notice of the High Court that nearly 8.64 lakh civil and criminal cases are pending before the courts at various levels.

Intervening, the bench asked the Bar Council about their role in the issue, for which Counsel representing the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council, G Venkat Reddy, said they have issued circulars to all the advocates unions to end the strike on a couple of occasions.

The court also asked whether the AP Bar Council has any intention to take any action against those who are not following their orders and what action they would take against them. To this Venkat Reddy informed the court that they have called all the unions for talks and will take action if the talks fail.

The court questioned as to why action has not been taken till now and also asked if the Bar Council had shied away from their responsibility by simply issuing circulars. Venkat Reddy sought time to file a counter.

When the bench asked the Bar Council of India their stand on the issue, BCI counsel K Maheswara Rao said it is the AP Bar Council which should take action and BCI will intervene when the former fails to take action. The BCI informed the court that they have suspended 42 advocates in Odisha for striking work.

The HC reiterated that the advocates should stop their protest and posted the matter for hearing on February 14.

‘Will implement Act only after survey is completed’

The State government reiterated that it will take more time for implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022. Special Government Pleader V Maheswara Reddy submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stating that currently land survey is under progress and only after survey is completed the Act will be implemented. He urged the HC for some more time to file counter. Satisfied with the reply, the Court allowed the petitioner to bring to its notice, if any measures are taken to implement the Act in the meantime. However, it refused to record the submission of the SGP, when the petitioner’s counsel insisted