Vijayawada: Over 10 lakh devotees likely to attend 3-day Gunadala centenary celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: Around 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine for the three-day centenary celebrations, scheduled from February 9 to 11.

Anticipating the devotee rush, NTR district CP Kanthi Rana Tata said that the traffic restrictions would be imposed on the roads leading to Gunadala from February 8 night to 12. According to officials, no vehicles will be allowed on the roads between Padavalarevu Centre and ESI Junction.

APSRTC buses plying on Eluru road will be diverted through Chuttugunta, Siddharta college junction, Christurajpuram, and Mahanadu Junction for the convenience of the devotees. Similarly, buses heading towards PCR junction from Ramavarappadu and Autonagar will be diverted via ESI Junction, Gunadala Post Office, Christurajpuram, Siddhartha Junction, Red Circle and Bandar Locks.

City buses will be restricted on the stretch of Eluru Road between Chuttugunta Centre and ESI Junction. Buses heading towards Ramavarappadu from Police Control Room (PCR) junction will be diverted at Chuttugunta Centre via Visalandra Road, Five Route, Christurajpuram, Dental College Road and Mahanadu Junction.

Similarly, buses heading towards PCR junction from Ramavarappadu and Autonagar will be diverted via ESI Junction, Gunadala Post Office, Christurajpuram, Siddhartha Junction, Red Circle and Bandar Locks. Moreover, APSRTC arranged special festival buses from bus station and railway station in the city.