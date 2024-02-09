80 lakh workers from Andhra Pradesh registered on eShram

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 80 lakh workers from Andhra Pradesh have been registered on eShram portal up to January 31, 2024, said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli.

In reply to a query raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, he said they have fixed a target to register 1.5 crore unorganised sector workers from AP. The portal was launched in 2021 to issue universal account number (UAN) after seeding the Aadhaar details of workers. eShram will help implement the social security services for unorganised workers and share their information with various stakeholders for delivering the welfare schemes. It will enhance their employability and extend benefits of social security schemes to the unorganised workers.

eShram portal has been linked with the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Scheme. The unorganised workers in the age group of 18 to 40 years will be eligible for pension under the scheme for which they have to register for the scheme with their UAN, he said.

So as to enhance skills and also for apprentices, Skill India Digital Portal has been linked with eShram. The Centre has been releasing funds to the States and Union Territories for promoting awareness among unorganised workers about eShram portal by conducting special drives, publicity on social media and IEC programmes.

Social security

eShram will help implement the social security services for unorganised workers and share their information with various stakeholders for delivering the welfare schemes