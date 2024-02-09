Andhra Pradesh FM Buggana Rajendranath Reddy hits out at critics of interim budget

VIJAYAWADA : Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday lambasted the Opposition and critics of the YSRC government, who dismissed the interim budget presented by him on Wednesday.

In a reply to the discussion on the interim budget, he said, “It is a common knowledge that in the interim budget, no new schemes are announced and allocations are made to ensure smooth functioning of the government before the full budget is presented by the newly elected government. However, they are those who describe it as an empty pot, ignorant of the facts.

The budget session concluded on Thursday with the Speaker adjourning the House sine die.

Buganna said they had borrowed and spent the amount on welfare and other programme, which is transparent. “However, what has the previous TDP government did with the money it had borrowed. It is not clear as to where those funds had gone. It has to answer to the people of the State,” he said.

Dismissing the comments of TDP on borrowing as Goebbels propaganda, the Finance Minister maintained that the growth rate of the public debt during the YSR regime was far less compared to the previous TDP regime.

Earlier, Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Kurnool MLA Mohammed Abdul Hafeez Khan spoke on the interim-budget and the five year rule of the YSRC government.

When the House proceedings commenced in the morning, TDP members yet again rushed to the Speaker’s podium demanding another adjournment motion, which the Speaker refused.

They raised slogans in protest following which the house was adjourned.

As it was Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s birthday, members from both the Treasury and Opposition benches greeted him.

Assembly adjourned sine die

Adjourning the State Assembly sine die, Speaker Sitaram became emotional and said it was one of the best positions held by him and he thinks he discharged his responsibilities efficiently

Budget session