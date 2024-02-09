Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to accused in rooster knife attack case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted bail to J Srinivasa Rao, accused in the case of rooster knife attack on the then Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport on October 25, 2018.

While granting the bail, the division bench of Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice M Kiranmayee set conditions that the petitioner should submit two personal surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each to the satisfaction of NIA court.

Further, once released on bail, he should appear before Mummidivaram SHO every Sunday till further orders from the court.

He was asked to cooperate with the trial court in the case hearing. Most importantly, he was barred from making any announcement to the print and electronic media.

On the other hand, the NIA court was asked to continue the trial in the case without being influenced by the bail to the petitioner. Srinivasa Rao has been imprisoned for the past five years. On September 22, 2023, the NIA court rejected his bail petition.