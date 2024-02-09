Nara Lokesh’s ‘Sankharavam’ from Feb 11

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will launch the party election campaign in the name of ‘Sankharavam’ from February 11.

Releasing a video of the programme on Thursday, TDP State president K Atchannaidu said Lokesh will visit the constituencies that are not covered during his Yuva Galam Padayatra as part of Sankharavam. He will launch the programme with a public meeting at Ichapuram in Srikakulam district.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters, Atchannaidu said though Yuva Galam was successfully completed, Lokesh could not meet all those with whom he wished to interact due to the ‘conspiracy’ hatched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, resulting in TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s in the skill development case.

“Now, Lokesh is planning to freely mingle with the people covering all the areas, which he could not visit during his Yuva Galam. He will interact with all the people, including TDP cadre, covering 120 Assembly segments in 40 days beginning February 11 under Sankharavam,” Atchannaidu explained. Announcing that the Raa Kadaliraa programme of Naidu had concluded, he said the TDP supremo will soon reach out to the people through road shows.

“With the apprehension that he has to go to jail if the corruption cases pending against him are reopened anytime, Jagan has been feeling insecure and nervous for the past five years,” he remarked.