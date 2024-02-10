National Defense College delegation praises Andhra Pradesh's welfare initiatives for poor

Stating that they have visited Visakhapatnam, Araku and other areas for the past two days, Manish Kumar said that besides going through the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the State government, they also interacted with the people. “During our observation, we felt that Andhra Pradesh is far ahead of other States in implementation of the welfare schemes,” he commended.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain asserted that the State government has been giving top priority for education, health, women and welfare of farmers besides implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor. Earlier, Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash explained various initiatives being taken up by the State government in the education sector.