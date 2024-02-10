National Defense College delegation praises Andhra Pradesh's welfare initiatives for poor

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi National Defense College Senior Directing Staff and Air Vice Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta hailed the welfare schemes being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government for the upliftment of the poor.
A delegation of 20 odd representatives from the National Defense College at Delhi, visited several parts of the State and on Friday they called on the higher officials of different departments at the State Secretariat.
Stating that they have visited Visakhapatnam, Araku and other areas for the past two days, Manish Kumar said that besides going through the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the State government, they also interacted with the people. “During our observation, we felt that Andhra Pradesh is far ahead of other States in implementation of the welfare schemes,” he commended.
Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain asserted that the State government has been giving top priority for education, health, women and welfare of farmers besides implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor. Earlier, Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash explained various initiatives being taken up by the State government in the education sector.