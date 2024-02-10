Seven dead, 15 injured in tragic road mishap in AP's Nellore district

NELLORE: Seven people died and 15 others were seriously injured in a tragic road mishap at the Musunur toll plaza in Kavali on Chennai - Kolkata National Highway in Nellore district in small hours of Saturday.

The tragic accident occurred around 2 am, it involved two trucks and a private travel bus en route from Chennai to Hyderabad.

The collision occurred when a truck collided with another from behind, subsequently causing the second truck to collide with a private travel bus coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision caused severe damage to the front portion of the bus, resulting in a tragic loss of life.

Upon receiving information, authorities swiftly responded, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment.

Nellore Superintendent of Police Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy rsaid there were 43 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

"Injured have been transferred to private hospitals in Nellore and Ongole. A control room has been established to provide information to the kin of the victims. People can get information through 9440796383,” he said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed anguish and profound grief over the road accident. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.