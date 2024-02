VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah has hinted that the BJP will take a decision on alliances with political parties soon. Speaking during an event held in New Delhi on Saturday, Shah said, “We always want our alliance to grow and we always welcome new allies. Our ideology has remained the same since the days of Jan Sangh. Those who like to join us can come.”

On the possibility of joining hands with the TDP or the YSRC in Andhra Pradesh, the Union minister said, “Everything is not disclosed on such platforms. Wait for some time. Everything will be clear for all.” The BJP strongman’s statement comes just a few days after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called on Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital and reportedly held talks on joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Stating that the saffron party does not believe in ‘family planning’ in politics and always welcomes new allies, Shah said the BJP has never sought separation from any alliance partner and has even let its regional allies lead State governments despite being the bigger partner. We have always maintained the coalition dharma, he asserted. In 2014, the TDP was in an alliance with the BJP and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

However, the yellow party had exited the NDA just before the 2019 polls over the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. While the JSP is still a part of the NDA, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan announced a tie-up with the TDP in September last year.