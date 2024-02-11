Krishna water: Rayalaseema JAC finds fault with Telangana CM’s remarks

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee coordinator and Kundu Porata Samithi convener Kamini Vengugpal Reddy found fault with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent comments that Krishna water is being looted for Rayalaseema.
He said Palamuru, from where Revanth hails, and Rayalaseema are always in the grip of drought. “Instead of baseless allegations, why not take the cooperation route to solve the mutual problem,” he suggested.
In a press statement, Vengugpal Reddy criticised the Telangana CM’s comments which stated that former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, and present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have set up different projects to take away Krishna water to Rayalaseema and former Telangana CM took a spectators stance.
“Comments of Revanth Reddy are factually incorrect and will only worsen the water feud between the two sibling States,” he said.