Krishna water: Rayalaseema JAC finds fault with Telangana CM’s remarks

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee coordinator and Kundu Porata Samithi convener Kamini Vengugpal Reddy found fault with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent comments that Krishna water is being looted for Rayalaseema.

He said Palamuru, from where Revanth hails, and Rayalaseema are always in the grip of drought. “Instead of baseless allegations, why not take the cooperation route to solve the mutual problem,” he suggested.