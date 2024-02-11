Seven killed, 15 hurt as two trucks, private bus collide in AP

NELLORE: Seven people were killed and 15 others seriously injured in a road mishap near Musunur toll plaza on Chennai - Kolkata National Highway in Kavali rural mandal of Nellore district in the small hours of Saturday. Two trucks and a private travels bus from Chennai to Hyderabad were involved in the accident occurred around 2 am.

The first truck transporting oxen hit the second truck laden with iron from behind.

Due to the impact, the driver of the iron-laden truck lost control and the vehicle collided with the bus coming in the opposite direction. The front portion of the bus was completely damaged due to the impact of collision. Four persons travelling in the bus died on the spot and three more succumbed to injuries after being admitted to hospital.