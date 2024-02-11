Seven killed, 15 hurt as two trucks, private bus collide in AP

NELLORE: Seven people were killed and 15 others seriously injured in a road mishap near Musunur toll plaza on Chennai - Kolkata National Highway in Kavali rural mandal of Nellore district in the small hours of Saturday. Two trucks and a private travels bus from Chennai to Hyderabad were involved in the accident occurred around 2 am.
The first truck transporting oxen hit the second truck laden with iron from behind.
Due to the impact, the driver of the iron-laden truck lost control and the vehicle collided with the bus coming in the opposite direction. The front portion of the bus was completely damaged due to the impact of collision. Four persons travelling in the bus died on the spot and three more succumbed to injuries after being admitted to hospital.
The deceased were identified as Policepatel Deepak (29) from Saroornagar of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, driver of the truck carrying oxen, Sonti Venu (23) from Penubarthi village in Rapur mandal of Nellore district, the driver of iron-laden truck, Munuswamy Thambiram, driver of the private bus, Koppadi Thambi Swamy from Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district, Attal Rupa (39), an employee of Hyderabad, who was a resident of Chennai, and Anjuri Suresh (33), a software engineer from Narasapuram. The identity of another victim is yet to be established.
Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy and Superintendent of Police K Tirumaleswara Reddy rushed to the government hospital in Kavali on learning about the accident. They enquired about the condition of the injured.
The bus was carrying 43 passengers at the time of the accident. The injured were shifted to private hospitals in Nellore and Ongole. A control room was set up to provide information to the kin of victims. People can get information at phone No 9440796383. Kavali police registered a case. “The cause of the accident will be determined after a thorough investigation,” the SP said.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish over the ghastly road accident. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.