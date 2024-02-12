Skill development case: SC defers hearing of AP govt's plea opposing bail of Chandrababu Naidu to February 26

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to February 26, the hearing on the appeal of State of Andhra Pradesh govt opposing the bail granted to former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation (SDC) programme scam case.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal deferred the hearing to February 26.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, had on November 20 last year, in its order granted regular bail to Naidu in the case.

Challenging this order, AP State govt had on December last year, moved the Top Court against the State High Court's order. But it, however, failed to get any relief from the SC, so far.

Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on September 9, last year. It was alleged against Naidu that when he was the CM of the state in 2015, there was a case of fraud involving misappropriation of funds from the SDC and Naidu had illegally made a loss to the State exchequer to the tune of Rs 300 crores.

The TDP chief had contended before the Top court that the FIR (First Information Report) against him was registered without obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority in the scam case and, therefore, his arrest was illegal and malafide.

It is significant to note that Naidu has already secured regular bail from the Top Court n the SDC scam, till further orders.

AP govt, in the top court, in one of its hearings, had said that the alleged crime against Naidu relates to a project involving the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Siemens Industry Software (India) Pvt. Ltd and DesignTech India Private Limited for the establishment of Siemens centres of excellence and skill development in six clusters in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu has been accused of expedited incorporation of the APSSDC by overruling objections that it required state Cabinet approval. He, however, claimed innocence in the case.

It is alleged by the present AP Govt that Naidu allegedly created his choice of some appointments in the APSSDC to “facilitate the scam”.

According to the state government's allegations, Naidu entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens and DesignTech without following any tender process.

Furthermore, it is claimed that he hastened the release of funds for the project "before any work was done," even going so far as to override objections raised by senior officers, including the Finance Secretary, as alleged by the state government in the top court.