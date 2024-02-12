Three minor boys drown in Sitapalli stream

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Three Class X students studying in ZP High School reportedly drowned in Sitapalli stream near I Polavaram village of Rampachodavaram mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Kakara Veera Venkata Arjun (16), Andiboyina Devi Charan (16) and Laveti Raman (16) from Rama Yerrampalem village of Gokavaram mandal.
According to the police, the incident took place when the three minor boys went to Sitapalli stream for picnic. The trio reportedly ventured into the waters and washed away. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and launched a search opeartion. The three bodies were fished out from the stream and shifted to Rampachodavaram government hospital for postmortem.