YSRC MPs aware of Jagan’s fall: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said several sitting YSRC MPs and MLAs are avoiding meeting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as they strongly believe that his time is over.

Addressing public meetings in Narasannapeta, Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa Assembly constituencies as part of the Sankharavam programme on Monday, Lokesh said during Jagan’s recent visit to New Delhi only six of the 31 YSRC MPs were present to receive him. “It reflects the fact that the MPs are ready to bid goodbye to Jagan. The huge turnout at TDP meetings also clearly indicates that the people are ready to defeat the YSRC in the coming elections,” he observed.

Pointing out that the liquor prices in the State are very high, Lokesh said, “Jagan is simply squeezing the blood of the people and collecting a large amount of money from the public in the name of ‘J’ tax. Through the sale of liquor alone, Jagan has made Rs 45,000 crore in the past five years at the rate of Rs 9,000 crore per annum.”

“I have personally come to know the problems of the people through my Yuva Galam Padayatra,” Lokesh said and asserted that he has come to the conclusion that the TDP-JSP combine will certainly come to the power in the State.