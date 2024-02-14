New in-charges for SC reserved seats cause big trouble for YSRC

KURNOOL : The ruling YSRC has faced stiff resistance from the party rank and file in both Nandikotkur and Kodumur (SC reserved) Assembly constituencies after the appointment of new incharges for the upcoming elections.

In Nandikotkur, Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, is said to be ruling the roost though sitting YSRC MLA T Arthur is actively participating in the party activities.

Sreedhar Dhara, who hails from Kadapa district, has been appointed as the incharge of Nandikotkur. This seems to have led to differences between Arthur and Siddharth Reddy. Nandikotkur consists of six mandals, which include Pagidyala, Kothapalli, Pamulapadu, Jupadu Bungalow, Midthur and Nandikotkur. It has a total electorate of 2.5 lakh. Of the total electorate, the number of women is more than men in the constituency. Though the majority SC population in the reserved constituency is the deciding factor in the election outcome, the real power is wielded by those who are close to the YSRC leadership, sources said.