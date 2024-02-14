New in-charges for SC reserved seats cause big trouble for YSRC

KURNOOL : The ruling YSRC has faced stiff resistance from the party rank and file in both Nandikotkur and Kodumur (SC reserved) Assembly constituencies after the appointment of new incharges for the upcoming elections.
In Nandikotkur, Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, is said to be ruling the roost though sitting YSRC MLA T Arthur is actively participating in the party activities.
Sreedhar Dhara, who hails from Kadapa district, has been appointed as the incharge of Nandikotkur. This seems to have led to differences between Arthur and Siddharth Reddy. Nandikotkur consists of six mandals, which include Pagidyala, Kothapalli, Pamulapadu, Jupadu Bungalow, Midthur and Nandikotkur. It has a total electorate of 2.5 lakh. Of the total electorate, the number of women is more than men in the constituency. Though the majority SC population in the reserved constituency is the deciding factor in the election outcome, the real power is wielded by those who are close to the YSRC leadership, sources said.
It was alleged that Arthur was replaced by Sreedhar as per the suggestion of Siddharth Reddy to the YSRC leadership. It is learnt that Arthur is planning to join the TDP to contest Nandikotkur seat after being denied ticket by the YSRC. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu may consider Arthur’s candidature for Nandikotkur if he joins the yellow party as he has considerable hold in the constituency, observed a political analyst.
It is also learnt that former MLA Labbi Venkata Swamy, who is a follower of Siddharth Reddy, is planning to contest the seat on Congress ticket after the appointment of new incharge for Nandikotkur.
Similarly, in Kodumur, Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy, Chairman of Kurnool Urban Development of Authority, is said to be wielding considerable influence than sitting MLA J Sudhakar. The YSRC leadership has appointed Adimulapu Satish, who hails from Markapuram in Prakasam district, as the incharge of Kodumur.
The change of incharge has led to dissidence in the YSRC in Kodumur. Sitting MLA Sudhakar and former MLAs M Manigandhi and P Murali Krishna and the local cadre are said to be unable to digest the decision taken by the YSRC leadership.
They have started demanding that the YSRC leadership appoint a local leader as charge of Kodumur to retain the seat in the ensuing elections. Now, it is to be seen whether the YSRC leadership will reconsider its decisions and change the party incharges for Nandikotkur and Kodumur or not to make a clean sweep in the erstwhile undivided Kurnool district in the forthcoming elections, observed an analyst.