Special acknowledgement was extended to KYM Vishnuvardhi as he was adopted by the Chennai Super Kings for advanced training.

VIJAYAWADA : A two-day programme to train medical officers in maternal and child healthcare commenced in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas inaugurated the ‘Care Companion Program’, jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh National Health Mission and Noora Health.

Medical officers from 26 districts took part in the programme to get trained in five crucial topics related to maternal and child health. It targets five key areas—overall primary healthcare, maternal and newborn health, child and adolescent girls’ health, and non-communicable diseases.

Highlighting the State’s leadership in infrastructure development and comprehensive training in preventive public health protection, he stressed the importance of training medical officers at the district-level to enhance the effectiveness of CHOs and ANMs at the grass-root level, aligning with ongoing programmes like the Family Doctor Programme and Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha.

Further, he underscored the use of flip charts as effective tools to disseminate information and raise awareness among targeted groups.

The Care Companion Program aims to help caregivers identify potential issues faced by pregnant women during their gestation period, and provide training to staff nurses. It also focuses on raising awareness among mothers and caregivers after child birth. Initially introduced in the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Department, the programme has expanded to 260 hospitals across the State.