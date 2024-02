GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a week-long programme to present cash rewards worth Rs 392.05 crore to 2,55,464 village/ward volunteers for delivering the benefits of various welfare schemes at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. The rewards have been distributed to the volunteers for the fourth consecutive year.

The cash awards, presented under Seva Vajra, Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra categories, have been enhanced this year. Seva Vajra awardees received Rs 45,000 as against Rs 30,000, while Seva Ratna awardees were given Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 20,000. Reward under Seva Mitra was hiked to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000.

Stating that the volunteers were his army who bridged the gap between the government and the people, Jagan exhorted them to “act as his messengers and ensure he wins a second term”.

Addressing a gathering at Phirangipuram in Guntur district, he said, “Volunteers should tell people that if Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is elected, the corrupt Janmabhoomi Committees will exploit people again.”

He added, “The Committees were established to loot the people, while the Sachivalayam system has been initiated to serve the people. The difference is stark.”

Janmabhoomi panels are like ganja plants, volunteer system is holy: CM

He added, “Janmabhoomi Committees are like ganja plants, whereas volunteer and Sachivalayam system are holy like Tulasi.”

Lauding the services of the volunteers, the Chief Minister said, “It is through their cooperation that the government has been able to disburse Rs 2.55 lakh crore through DBT welfare schemes and Rs 1.07 lakh crore through non-DBT programmes in the last 58 months, despite the financial challenges faced by the State due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced revenues from the Centre.”

Lashing out at the previous TDP rule, Jagan said, “Our government is providing Rs 3,000 each to 66 lakh beneficiaries as social security pension every month, unlike Naidu’s regime where a mere 39 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 1,000 each for two months before the elections.”

He mocked the TDP’s manifesto, stating that it is a hodgepodge of promises made by different parties during elections in other States. Further, he sought to know how Naidu would implement the promises, when he has been claiming that the State is slipping into an economic crisis like Sri Lanka.

“As many as eight schemes, including social security pensions, nine-hour free power to farm sector, Aargoyasri and fee reimbursement, must be continued. These schemes require Rs 53,700 crore. Now, Naidu is going to town claiming he will implement another six schemes. Even with conservative estimates, the required budget would be Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Will he be able to? Or will he discard the manifesto after the elections?” Jagan questioned.