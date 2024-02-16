Interim stay issued on Rajadhani Files screening

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued an interim stay on the screening of ‘Rajadhani Files’ movie.

YSRC general secretary Lella Appi Reddy had filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of censor board certificate for the film, stating that its sole objective was to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government.

Justice N Jayasurya, who reserved the verdict after the arguments in the case concluded on Tuesday, issued the interim stay taking into consideration the plea of the petitioner. The court said the final verdict will be given only after going through the records of the CBFC to verify if the revising committee of the board had given the permission to screen the film or not.

The court directed the CBFC regional officer and the revising committee presiding officer to submit the records of the examining committee and revising committee before it by February 16 and adjourned the case hearing to Friday.

It observed that the CBFC should follow the procedure laid down by the relevant Acts before certifying the film. The advocate of the respondents was directed to convey the interim stay order to the film producer and distributors immediately. In his verdict, the judge mentioned that the Telangana HC had set aside the petition of ‘Vyuham’ producers not to stop the screening of the film.