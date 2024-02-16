Reveal details of party funds: TDP to YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on electoral bonds, the TDP on Thursday demanded that the YSRC come out clearly with all the details of party funds it received till now.

TDP spokesperson G Deepak Reddy, through a video message, said the TDP welcomes the apex court verdict striking down the electoral bonds scheme and said the party has been demanding since long for the disclosure of funds received by the parties, including the YSRC.

Recalling the demand made by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh to disclose the details of Rs 100 crore received by the YSRC through the electoral bonds, Deepak Reddy said the Association of Democratic Reforms cited that the YSRC had received Rs 101.86 crore from corporates under this scheme.

The YSRC has stood second in the country in the total collection of funds under the electoral bonds scheme, he said, adding that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, is a strong advocate for transparency and accountability in politics. Terming the Supreme Court judgment historic, Deepak Reddy said all the parties in the country should come out with details of how much funds they have received.