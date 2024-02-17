Andhra Pradesh

12 polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh get NBA accreditation

Representative Image.
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 24 programmes offered by 12 polytechnic government colleges in the State have secured an accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation, Department of Technical Education (DTE) director C Nagarani announced on Friday.

An NBA team communicated to the department that the 24 programmes secured accreditation for the academic years 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 (up to June 30, 2027).

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Nagarani said the accreditation to these polytechnics and programmes will open up new avenues for students seeking quality technical education and equip them with necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

She added, “This accomplishment would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, students and administrators. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide the highest quality education and prepare our students for success in the ever-evolving landscape of technology and industry.”

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal secretary (Skill Development & Training) congratulated all principals and their teams for attaining the NBA accreditation.

The list of institutes

Government Polytechnic, Anantapur

GMR Polytechnic, Srisailam

SV Government Polytechnic, Tirupati

Government Polytechnic for Women, Kadapa

Government Polytechnic, Pillaripattu

Government Polytechnic for Women, Nandigama

Government Polytechnic for Women, Palamaneru

Government Polytechnic, Srikakulam

Dr BR Ambedkar GMR Polytechnic, Rajahmundry

Government Model Residential Polytechnic, Madanapalle

Government Polytechnic, Jammalamadugu

Government Polytechnic, Kadiri

polytechnics in Andhra Pradesh
NBA accreditation

