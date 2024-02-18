28th Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Camp held

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Hospitals recently held its 28th Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Camp with Healing Little Hearts UK team in Vijayawada from February 12 to 17. Led by Dr Prem from Brisbane, Australia, the camp conducted 25 free heart surgeries. Complex procedures included rastelli senning operation, repair of vascular ring, TGA, TOF with DORV, and more.

Chief of Children’s Services, Dr PV Rama Rao, lauded the success rate of nearly 99%, crediting the efforts of the hospital’s teams and the UK experts. Andhra Hospitals has performed over 4,000 surgeries and interventions, with 50-60 surgeries monthly, setting a benchmark in the State. Dr Vikram Kudumula and other key members were present.