AP High Court forms ad hoc committee to oversee administration of Wakf Board

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently formed an ad hoc committee to oversee the AP Wakf Board administration. The committee comprises Md Imtiaz, Secretary (Minorities Welfare Department), retired IAS officer P Usha Kumari, and IPS officer Arif Hafeez.

Mandate given to the committee is to look after day-to-day affairs of the board and it has been made clear that no policy decisions can be taken or any Wakf lands can be given away. Further lease period of any Wakf property cannot be extended beyond 11 months.

Syed Shafi Ahmed Qadri and Meer Hussain petitioned the High Court to hand over the management of Wakf Board to them and two others—Khader Basha and Hafeez Khan. The petitioners’ counsel said the interim stay order of the High Court on the election of Wakf Board chairman was affecting the day-to-day administration of the board and urged the court to select one among the petitioners as the board chairman and make the rest members.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said all the government wishes is to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the board and said they will not object if the court considers the prayer of the petitioners.

After hearing the arguments, Justice N Jayasurya said the interim stay orders on the election of board chairman were issued on November 1, 2023 and if the petitioners plea was taken into consideration it would be against the interim stay order. He said to ensure functioning of the board is not affected, the panel has been constituted.