New AP GOs leave teachers in dismay

VIJAYAWADA : The Department of Education issued new service rules for municipal teachers on February 10, sparking discontent among the educators. The government issued GOs 7, 8, 9 and 10 transferring authority to appoint Class I category teachers from the respective municipal corporation to the Regional Joint Director of the Education Department, which replaces the previous Service Rules of 2016.

Additionally, the orders removed the standing council, which served as the basic appointing authority for Class II to IV category teachers, and appointed District Education Officers (DEO) instead. However, municipal teachers are concerned about the potential contradiction of these orders with court directives and are gearing up for collective action against the changes.

Municipal teachers highlighted GO 84, released on June 24, 2022, which transferred the supervision and administration of municipal schools from municipal administration to the School Education department. This order assured municipal teachers that they would receive all the financial benefits and service rules enjoyed by Zilla Parishad teachers. However, the recent issuance of GOs has shifted the authority over municipal teachers to the Education Department, prompting allegations of unauthorised interference in their service rules, but no facilities provided to ZP teachers such as promotions as MEO, DyEO, DEO and Junior college lecturers.

Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) state president (Women wing) B Henna emphasised the High Court’s judgement in favour of Tenali women teachers, asserting that GO 84 holds no legal power as the Municipal Teachers’ Service Rules of 2016 remain in force. Henna criticised the government for not referencing the court orders in the recent GOs.

APMTF Kurnool District president K Suresh Kumar demanded transparency regarding the law department’s remarks during the formulation of the new service rules and to expose them. He criticised the absence of details related to the rules in the index.

MTF State president S Rama Krishna raised concerns about the lack of cabinet approval for the latest GOs.

He stressed the illegality of the Education Department’s transfer of powers from Municipal Councils without amending the Municipal Acts. Rama Krishna demanded the cancellation of the new service rules and the reinstatement of the old rules to prevent adverse effects on municipal teachers.