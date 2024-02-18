Supplying safe drinking water to people: Guntur Mayor

GUNTUR : GMC is taking all required measures to provide safe drinking water to citizens, asserted Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Saturday.

The City Mayor along with Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, and deputy mayor Vajra Babu held a press conference on Saturday.

He said that GMC was alerted as soon as a few people in Sarada Colony fell ill, took immediate action by collecting water samples, and sending them to labs for testing. GMC also undertook a door-to-door survey and began works to replace water pipelines near drains.

Safe drinking water is being supplied through water tankers as a precautionary measure, he added.

Alleging that the opposition parties are trying to spread false news and create panic among the public, Kavati Manohar Naidu said that as many as 27 people died and over 2,000 citizens were hospitalised due to water contamination in 2018 due to the negligence of the former TDP government.