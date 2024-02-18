VMC Council passes Rs 1,496-cr budget, focuses on development

VIJAYAWADA : Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi presented a Rs 1,496-crore budget for financial year 2024-25 during a meeting at the Council Hall on Saturday.

The budget, passed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Council, pegged the income at Rs 1,340.49 crore, including revenue income at Rs 820.90 crore, capital income at Rs 501.42 crore, and deposits and advances atRs 48.17 crore. The total expenditure is estimated to be Rs 1,460.82 crore, encompassing revenue expenditure of Rs 614.60 crore, capex of Rs 779.93 crore, loan repayments of Rs 18.12 crore, and deposits and advances of Rs 48.17 crore.

Stating that the budget has been prepared without imposing any additional burden on the people, the Mayor criticised the previous TDP regime for not developing the city.

Pointing out that the civic body had developed divisions where TDP councillors have won, the Mayor accused the previous regime of diverting funds to Amaravati. She claimed that allocations were made for the welfare of municipal workers only after the YSRC came to power.

The Budget session witnessed heated exchanges between the leaders of the ruling and Opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu highlighted that only YSRC has tabled a surplus budget in the last 10 years. Alleging that the development of the city was stunted during the TDP regime, he said basic facilities have been significantly improved for the convenience of the residents under the YSRC rule. Additionally, he mentioned that works worth Rs 20 crore were completed in 96 secretariats through the Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

On the other hand, TDP floor leader Nellibandla Balaswamy claimed that the budget would not bring benefits to anyone, but only serve as a means to impose tax burden on people. Citing Article 185, Balaswamy alleged that the ruling party was trying to increase house tax by 40 per cent to rake in around Rs 40 crore. He expressed outrage over the significant hike in drainage and property tax imposed on the residents.