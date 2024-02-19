Case booked against Pawan Kalyan for remarks on volunteers

GUNTUR: A criminal case has been filed against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Guntur for his alleged derogatory comments against the village/ward volunteers last year. Guntur district’s fourth additional judge Sarath Babu issued a notice and directed him to appear before the court on March 25.

Volunteers have accused the actor-politician of making derogatory comments against them during his Vaarahi public rally at Eluru on July 9, 2023, and tarnishing the government’s reputation.

Referring to the NCRB data that 29,000 women from AP were missing, he had claimed that he was privy to intelligence from central agencies that the volunteers were aiding anti-social elements in women trafficking.

The AP government issued a GO on July 20 to initiate legal action against him for “making objectionable comments on the ward and village volunteers”.