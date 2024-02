ANANTAPUR: Calling on the cadre to gear up for the electoral battle, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It is time to fold our sleeves and get ready to send the TDP home forever.”

Speaking at the ‘Siddham’ meeting in Rapthadu, Anantapur district on Sunday, Jagan described the ensuing elections as a battle between a party that stands by the poor and the one that supports capitalists.

Lakhs of YSRC activists from 52 Assembly constituencies of four districts of Rayalaseema attended the programme.

In his hour-long speech, the Chief Minister urged the cadre to be his star campaigners. He elaborated on the welfare schemes and development programmes initiated by his government and asked the party activists to go to every household and explain to people how TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu failed to keep his poll promises.

In a wordplay of election symbols of the YSRC, the TDP and the JSP, Jagan quipped, “The fan should always be inside the house. The cycle should be kept outside and the empty tea glass in the sink.”

Lashing out at the TDP chief, he said Naidu cannot claim to have introduced even a single welfare scheme that benefitted either farmers, women, youth or students. “On the other hand, the Jagan mark is tangible in every house and village from Kuppam to Ichhapuram in education, health and medical and educational sectors,” he added.

Further, Jagan sought to know why Naidu was hankering after alliances to push his ‘cycle’ ahead, if he thought that the YSRC has not done any good for the people.