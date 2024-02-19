YSRC, TDP to go all out to win Thamballapalle

TIRUPATI: The Opposition TDP is searching for a strong candidate to wrest Thamballapalle from the ruling YSRC in the ensuing Assembly elections. The YSRC is likely to field sitting MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy again from Thamballapalle.

Though there are several aspirants for the TDP ticket, Konda Narendra, an NRI who hails from Thamballapalle, seems to have emerged as the front-runner. His emergence as a strong contender for the TDP ticket highlights the party’s efforts to field a candidate having roots in the constituency. This is said to be due to growing discontent among the party rank and file against the allotment of TDP ticket to outsiders and non-locals in the previous elections.

The constituency came into existence in 1955. It has six mandals, including Thamballapalle, Mulakalacheruvu, Peddamandyam, Kurabalakota, B Kothakota and Peddathippasamudram. Thamballapalle seems to have been neglected by the successive governments as the constituency bordering Karnataka is lagging behind in economic development.

In the last Assembly elections, Dwarakanath won the seat by securing 1,05,444 votes. He got a vote share of 59.48% of the total ballots cast in the election. In 2014, G Shankar won the seat on TDP ticket from Thamballapalle.

The YSRC is confident of retaining the seat as it is banking on the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the past five years.

‘The YSRC government has failed to address the long-pending issues of Thamballapalle. Youth have been migrating to neighbouring States due to lack of adequate employment opportunities. Farmers have not been getting adequate irrigation water to raise crops. A lot needs to be done to put Thamballapalle on the path of growth,” said Narendra, with a promise to develop the constituency if he is given a chance.