Andhra Pradesh: AR constable rescues family of seven from drowning

AMALAPURAM: An Armed Reserve (AR) constable’s quick reaction has saved a family of seven, including two children, whose car accidentally veered off the road and plunged into a canal at Bellampudi village in P Gannavaram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday.

According to the police, Kasukurti Bhaskar Sudheer Kumar, a resident of Sivakodu village, was returning from Rajamahendravaram along with his family after attending a function. While on their way back, Sudheer Kumar tried to give way for a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction at Bellampudi. In the attempt, Sudheer Kumar’s vehicle hit the two-wheeler, lost control and plunged into the canal.

Noticing the mishap, AR constable Nelli Srinivas, who was coming from Konaseema in a car along with his brother, immediately jumped into the canal and rescued the family. While the family escaped from the jaws of death with minor injuries, the bike rider, identified as Tadaka Vari Palem village resident Erramsetti Swamy Naidu, received serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital. East Godavari Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh and MLA Kondeti Chittibabu appreciated AR constable Nelli Srinivas for his bravery.