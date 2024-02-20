CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Rs 78.53 crores under Kalyanamasthu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 78.53 crore as financial assistance under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa directly into the bank accounts of 10,132 couples, who got married during October-December 2023 quarter.

The State government is providing financial assistance to the poor parents to perform their children’s marriage with dignity after their education.

The assistance is provided through Kalyanamasthu for the girls belonging to BC, SC, ST and disabled and construction worker families, and for the girls of minority communities through Shaadi Tohfa.

With the assistance to be provided with the click of a button virtually by Jagan from his camp office on Tuesday, the total amount will be Rs 427.27 crore so far. As many as 56,194 couples have got the benefit.

The government is implementing Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa with the condition that both the bride and the groom should pass class X.

The bride should be 18 years of age, and the groom should be 21 years, officials informed.